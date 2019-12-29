Suspect Allegedly Points Gun at Restaurant Employee, Gets Shot

A suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at restaurant employees in Macon, Georgia, got shot when one of the employees turned out to be carrying a gun for self-defense.

WGXA reports the incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night, when 27-year-old David Vazquez allegedly pointed a gun at China Inn employees and demanded money. One of the employees had a “permitted pistol” and shot Vazquez with it.

WMAZ reports that Vazquez was shot while fleeing yet shooting back at the employees.

He was apprehended just over 20 minutes later when he went to a medical center to have his gunshot wound treated.

No charges are filed against the clerk who shot Vazquez.

