Texas Church Shooter Allegedly Wore Disguise, Including ‘Fake Beard’

The December 29, 2019, Texas church shooter has been identified as a 43-year-old man who allegedly wore a disguise, “including a fake beard,” into the church.

NBC DFW gives the attacker’s name as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, a River Oaks resident who had been arrested “in 2009 and 2015 on warrants for unpaid traffic tickets.”

He also has a criminal record in Tarrant County, Texas, which includes “charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009 and theft of property in 2013.”

Kinnunen was arrested in New Jersey in September 2016 on charges of “possession of an illegal weapon.” He was arrested after allegedly taking photos near an oil refinery.

Kinnunen allegedly opened fire at West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday, and was quickly killed by armed parishioners. Britt Farmer, the pastor the church, thanked the government for allowing parishioners to be armed for self-defense.

