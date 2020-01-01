Left Declares 2020 ‘Year of the Resistance’ to Donald Trump, Boris Johnson

Left-wing activists declared 2020 the “year of the resistance,” vowing on New Year’s Eve to redouble their efforts to removing President Donald Trump from office and winning the 2020 presidential and congressional elections.

Scott Dworkin, a political consultant who founded the Democratic Coalition Against Trump super PAC, helped push the “Russia collusion” theory, and is trying to recruit Republicans to the cause of impeachment, tweeted his thanks to “The Resistance,” adding: “I look forward to working to remove Trump, winning back the White House and Senate, and holding the House in 2020.”

Thanks to everyone in The Resistance for making our country a better place. You all are true American patriots on the right side of history. I look forward to working to remove Trump, winning back the White House and Senate, and holding the House in 2020. Happy New Year! RESIST — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 31, 2019

Others followed suit. New York University professor and political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who has criticized what she calls Trump’s “authoritarian-minded tendencies,” tweeted:

Liberal freelance writer Kimberly Gasuras, who once compared Trump’s election to domestic violence, added:

Happy New Year!! 2020 is the year of the resistance!! Let’s do this!!#resist #RESISTANCE https://t.co/WNwWto0AbL — Kimberly Gasuras (@kimberlygasuras) December 31, 2019

Not to be outdone, Jeremy Corbyn, who led his Labour Party to historic defeat in last month’s elections in the UK, declared in a New Year’s Eve message to supporters: “We are the resistance to [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson.”

Critics, including from his own Labour Party, mocked his address, in which he barely mentioned the election result.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.