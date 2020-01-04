Watch – Anti-War Activist: ‘Unacceptable’ for Elizabeth Warren to Call Soleimani a Bad Guy

Saturday in front of the White House, activist Kevin Zeese, from the group Popular Resistance, bashed 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for her statement on, in Zeese’s words, the “illegal assassination” of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qud Force.

Zeese, a political activist who’s work has spanned a wide range of issues, complained that it was “unacceptable” for Warren to justify Soleimani’s killing by calling him “a bad guy.”

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

“Only Bernie Sanders said the right thing. Only Bernie Sanders said the Iraq war was a mistake, and he said that the assassination was a mistake, and escalation is a mistake,” added Zeese.

I was right about Vietnam. I was right about Iraq. I will do everything in my power to prevent a war with Iran. I apologize to no one. pic.twitter.com/Lna3oBZMKB — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 3, 2020

President Trump ordered a strike that killed Soleimani just days before on the basis that the Iranian general was a threat to American diplomats and service members abroad, having already killed thousands of Americans.

Watch the entire protest in Washington, DC, Saturday below: