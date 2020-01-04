Watch Live: Leftists Outside White House Protest U.S. Elimination of Terrorist Soleimani

Leftist plan to protest outside the White House Saturday to condemn the U.S.’s elimination of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani.

The protest is one of several planned across the country — from Times Square in New York City, to outside Trump Tower in Chicago — to voice opposition to military strikes in Iraq and the deployment of U.S. troops to the Middle East.

Organizers include several anti-war groups including Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) and CODEPINK.

“The Trump administration and Pentagon have moved to start a war with Iran by assassinating Qassem Soleimani,” ANSWER wrote in a statement on its website:

The targeted assassination and murder of a central leader of Iran is designed to initiate a new war. Unless the people of the United States rise up and stop it, this war will engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and potentially the gravest consequences.

The protest in Washington, D.C., is expected to begin at noon Eastern.