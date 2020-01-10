No Charges for Homeowner Who Killed Robbery Suspect in Broad Daylight

No charges are being filed against a Pascagoula, Mississippi, homeowner who shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday in broad daylight.

Breitbart News reported the shooting, which occurred just before noon. The Pascagoula police reported the homeowner shot and killed the suspect after allegedly catching him in the act of “burglarizing [the] home.”

WLOX identified the deceased suspect as 31-year-old Walter Williams.

Authorities identify suspect killed by Pascagoula homeowner in invasion https://t.co/0LSITYhgOe — WLOX (@WLOX) January 8, 2020

Because the homeowner is an employee of the Jackson County Coroner’s Officer, an investigation into the incident was shifted to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. Fox News reports that the homeowner “will not be charged.”

The Pascagoula, Mississippi, incident was the second one this week in which a homeowner caught an alleged invader inside his or her home in the middle of the day.

On January 7, 2020, Breitbart News reported an alleged home invader near Monkey Junction, North Carolina, was shot in broad daylight. In that incident, a female homeowner arrived just after noon to find the front door ajar. She grabbed a handgun, confronted the suspect, and shot him.

