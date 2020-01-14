Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action has stepped up its fight for Virginia gun control by labeling Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions as “lawless.”

In fact, Moms Demand suggests the resolutions actually endanger lives.

They claim, “Lawless County resolutions hold no legal weight, undermine law enforcement, and create a dangerous environment for people who may hurt themselves or others.”

Moms Demand says the very moniker, “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” is a resolution promulgated by “gun extremists.” They say the resolutions “threaten the safety of communities nationwide by fostering distrust in law enforcement and may deter people from reporting individuals that may hurt themselves or others.”

Moms Demand did not mention that law enforcement is part of the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement in Virginia. Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker was one of the first law enforcement officials to make clear he will not enforce unconstitutional gun controls, even if ordered to do so by a judge.

Moreover, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins says he is prepared to “deputize thousands” to defend gun rights.

Jenkins said:

Every Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia will see the consequences if our General Assembly passes further unnecessary gun restrictions. “Red Flag” laws without due process will create enormous conflict as well. America has more guns than citizens and murder has long been illegal. At best, the proposed gun restrictions will disarm or handicap our law-abiding in their defense and possibly cause a criminal to choose another tool for evil.

He added:

I remain very optimistic that our General Assembly will not pass the proposed bills. Obviously, if passed, there are many of us willing to challenge these laws through the courts. In addition, if necessary, I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms.

While Moms Demand Action did not grapple with the stands taken by Sheriffs Walker and Jenkins, they did attempt to shame pro-gun Virginians into silence by making claims of racism against Second Amendment supporters.

NRA member Andrew Whiting came out to Richmond to stand and fight. This issue is personal for him because his wife is disabled, and her firearm of choice is an AR-15. "I want to make sure my wife and my sister are able to protect themselves by whatever means necessary." #valeg pic.twitter.com/QgSbnM7Mr9 — NRA (@NRA) January 14, 2020

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.