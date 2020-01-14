Suspect Gets Shot After Ignoring Armed Resident’s Warnings

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeowner’s son shot an alleged intruder Saturday morning after the suspect ignored numerous warnings.

Fox23 reports the incident unfolded some time before 3 a.m., when five people were in the home and the suspect knocked on the door. The suspect “asked to speak to his fiancee” and allegedly refused to listen when told that he had the wrong house.

Oklahoma News 4 reports that the suspect then allegedly “broke into the family’s car” and tried to get in through the home’s back door.

Dylan Andres, the homeowner’s son, warned the suspect that he was armed, saying, “I will shoot you if you step foot in this house.”

He added, “[The suspect] stepped right on in after I already told him at least three times that he would get shot if he entered the house.”

Andres shot the suspect in the stomach and police arrived to find him lying in the street.