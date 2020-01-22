Democrat Josh Gottheimer Torched over Vote to Impeach Trump

New Jersey constituents slammed Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) Tuesday over his vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Gottheimer, who represents New Jersey’s fifth congressional district, was scolded by several New Jersey residents at a diner in Hackettstown, New Jersey, over the congressman’s vote to impeach President Trump.

Hackettstown, New Jersey, Democrat Pierre Benoist told the New Jersey representative, “This doggone impeachment is sick. It’s all sick.”

Chuck Haytian, a former New Jersey state Assembly Speaker, asked Gottheimer, “What high crime and misdemeanor did President Trump commit? There’s no high crime or misdemeanor.” The question drew applause from the New Jerseyans at the diner.

“It’s ripping our country apart,” said another man present at the diner. “Half the country does not want this. We don’t want this impeachment. Your district doesn’t want this impeachment.”

“They’ve turned this into a farce. It’s a joke,” one man told Gottheimer. “And I’m tired of it. And you voted for it.” Rep. Gottheimer attempted to turn the conversation towards his support for President Trump’s strike against top Iranian military commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani; however, his constituents kept redirecting the conversation towards impeachment. Rep. Gottheimer represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election but that Democrat congressional candidates won in the 2018 midterm elections. Josh McCann — a former staffer for the Bergen County, New Jersey, sheriff’s office — told Breitbart News Sunday that Rep. Gottheimer broke his promises to New Jersey voters by backing impeachment and voting for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) bid for speaker of the House. McCann said: In an on the air debate … he stated very clearly when I asked him, ‘Would you vote for Nancy Pelosi?’ And he said, ‘No,’ and he called for new leadership, and that’s what he promised the voters he would do. And when I pressed him on the issue of impeachment, he said, ‘Well no.’ He voted for Nancy Pelosi despite his promise to support new leadership; he needs to be held accountable for his failures as a problem solver and for lying to voters of the district. “I think that Mr. Gottheimer needs to be held accountable for that in supporting that attempted political coup,” McCann added.