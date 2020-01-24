Restaurant owner and Virginia Second Amendment rally attendee Lauren Boebert made clear on Monday, “Gun right are absolutely women’s rights.”

Boebert owns Colorado’s Shooters Grill, a restaurant where patrons are welcomed by a sign that reads, ““Guns are welcome on premises. Please keep all weapons holstered, unless the need arises. In such cases, judicious marksmanship is appreciated.”

Waitresses at the outlet openly carry firearms and Boebert herself, during a Beto O’Rourke campaign rally–back when he was still running for the Democrat nomination–famously yelled out, “Hell no, you’re not taking [our guns].”

Boebert attended the Virginia Citizen Defense League’s January 20, 2020, Second Amendment rally and told Breitbart News, “Gun rights are absolutely women’s rights.”

When asked how she responds to people who say gun control law save lives, she responded, “Have they? Have gun control lives saved lives? No. Criminals by definition break the law. We already have gun laws in place. All you’re doing is restricting law-abiding citizens from defending their lives.”

Boebert described herself as “five foot zero, one hundred pounds.” She said, “I cannot physically defend myself from an attacker and my firearm is a a great neutralizer. I hope to God that I never have to use it…but I thank God that I have it and I have that right in case it’s ever needed.”

Second Amendment proponent Michelle Thomas also spoke to Breitbart News, noting how often women are defenseless when abducted. She notes, “It could be a totally different story if you were just a responsible gun owner and knew how to use your firearm and did carry.”

