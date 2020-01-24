Report: Democrats Struggle to Get GOP Support for Additional Impeachment Witnesses

Senate Democrats may fall short of getting four Senate Republicans to approve a measure that would allow for additional witnesses and documents that would extend President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, according to a report released Friday.

Ten senior staffers for Senate Republicans said they believe Senate Democrats will fall short of getting four Republicans to vote for additional witnesses for President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democrats have called for additional witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton as a “last hope” to extend the impeachment trial as the case appears to be moving towards an acquittal next week.

Democrats have reportedly lobbied many Republicans to vote for additional witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial. The vote would occur after the House impeachment managers and President Trump’s legal team conclude their opening statements, which would happen sometime early next week.

These Republicans include Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Sen. Tillis is now against additional witnesses, and aides reportedly say Sens. Ernst and Garnder will also be against voting for other witnesses.

Sens. Romney, Collins, and Murkowski have expressed some level of interest in calling for additional witnesses; however, it remains uncertain if Democrats will convince Sen. Alexander to vote for additional witnesses.

One Republican aide said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Alexander have one of the closest relationships in Congress.

Alexander who is retiring from the Senate remains undecided on whether to vote for additional witnesses.

“Lamar is truly undecided on witnesses. Remember he is a lawyer himself and was a damn good one in private practice,” one source told Axios. “You hear the House’s case. You hear the president’s response. You ask questions. Then you decide if witnesses are needed.”

The speculation over whether Republican senators will vote for additional witnesses follows as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that any member that does not vote for more witnesses would be “complicit in the president’s cover up.”

Senate Republicans did not appreciate Nadler’s inflammatory remark.

Sen. Collins said she was “stunned” by Nadler’s rhetoric.

Sen. Murkowski said, “I took it as offensive. As one who is listening attentively and working hard to get to a fair process, I was offended.”