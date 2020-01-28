Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety is pledging $60 million to elect gun control candidates in 2020.

The group makes clear its main goal is to defeat pro-Second Amendment President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg-funded "Everytown" announces it will spend $60M in 2020. The @NRA is not funded by one billionaire, but our activities in 2020 will be smart, strategic, and reflective of the passion of our members, who vote. Our opponents cannot say the same. https://t.co/gk3k8EnwWQ — NRA (@NRA) January 27, 2020

The Washington Post reports that the $60 million pledge represents an effort “to double spending over 2018 levels.”

Bloomberg surrogate Shannon Watts commented on the financial commitment, saying, “The gun safety movement has never been stronger. We have millions of supporters, and we are going to seize the moment. We are going to compete at every level.”

The spending campaign will be overseen by Charlie Kelly, who suggests that gun control “is going to be one of the most powerful issues in the election this year.”

Overlooked is the fact that Democrat presidential hopefuls did not broach the topic of gun control in their most recent debate, and Pete Buttigieg, specifically, only gave it a passing mention in his January 26, 2020, Fox News town hall.

Moreover, presidential candidates who ran hard on gun control–Cory Booker, Eric Swalwell, Kamala Harris, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke–all dropped out of the race after failing to attract sufficient public support.

