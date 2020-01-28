Poll: Michael Bloomberg Sees Double-Digit Support Nationally

Billionaire and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is seeing double-digit support nationally, a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday indicated.

While Morning Consult has, throughout the Democrat primary campaigns, shown Joe Biden (D) leading the field, it now indicates that the gap is narrowing. The former vice president and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are now separated by six percentage points, with 29 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) placed third with 14 percent, but Bloomberg surged to fourth place, just two points behind Warren with 12 percent support.

According to Morning Consult, Bloomberg, who has dropped at least $270 million on political advertising, has “doubled his first-choice support among Democratic primary voters, and though he initially struggled with black voters, he has more than doubled the share of these voters who say he is their first choice (4% to 10%)” in the last month alone.

His favorability among Democrats is also increasing, the survey showed:

As Bloomberg grows his nationwide vote share, Democratic primary voters are seeing him in a more favorable light. Upon entering the race in November, Bloomberg’s net favorability (or the share of voters with favorable views minus those with unfavorable views) was just +5 among Democratic primary voters and +4 among black voters. In the latest poll, he was at +33 among all Democratic primary voters and +32 among black voters. The survey also revealed that Biden is the top second choice candidate among Bloomberg supporters, although the former New York City mayor falters in support in early primary and caucus states, dropping to seventh place with two percent support. The early state results come to no surprise, as Bloomberg has focused solely on a Super Tuesday state strategy. Indeed, the survey shows Bloomberg performing better in Super Tuesday states, coming in fourth place with 13 percent support — one point more than his national average.

Nationally, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) dropped to fifth place with seven percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D) with five percent support and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Steyer (D) tying with three percent support each.

The poll, conducted January 20-26, 2020, is based 41,997 surveys with registered voters, 17,836 of whom are Democrat primary voters, specifically. The margin of error for the national poll among all Democrat primary voters is +/- one percent.