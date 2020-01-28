TX Church Hero Suggests Bloomberg’s Gun Controls Would’ve Cost Lives

Texas church hero Jack Wilson spoke to congregants Sunday and suggested that Michael Bloomberg’s gun controls would have cost lives.

Breitbart News reported that Wilson shot and killed a White Settlement, Texas, attacker armed with shotgun seconds after that attacker opened fire.

After the incident Wilson said, “I feel like I killed evil.”

Other congregants in the church were armed as well and were closing in on the attacker to take him out. However, Wilson warns that none of them would have had guns for self-defense if Bloomberg had his way.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Wilson saying, “If we were operating under Bloomberg’s position, we wouldn’t have had any guns in there. The outcome would have been extremely more severe than it was.”

On January 3, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg reacted to Wilson’s killing of the attacker by suggesting that congregants should not be armed. He stressed that being armed is a job for law enforcement, not congregants.

After seeing video of the Texas Church shooting, Michael Bloomberg thinks civilians had no business carrying guns.

They should have called the police. (Note: The Armed civilian stopped the shooting with 2 seconds of it starting. The average response time for 911 is 6 minutes) pic.twitter.com/MKJ3xnJqU1 — Todd Dott 🇺🇸 (@ever_relentless) January 2, 2020

The Dallas Morning News reported that the church attacker used a shotgun and had ten more shells to shoot when Wilson took him out. One can only speculate how many innocent lives would have been lost as the attacker fired those shells, had the congregation been forced to wait on law enforcement for a response.

