Trump Reassures Americans: ‘The Best Experts’ Are Tackling Coronavirus

President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that he met with officials of his cabinet agencies about the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7!”

The president shared photos of the briefing in the Situation Room at the White House and also noted that his administration was working closely with China to monitor and contain the virus.

Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7! pic.twitter.com/rrtF1Stk78 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Trump has stepped up concern about the virus after a growing number of Americans expressed fear that it would spread to the United States.

The president has offered China assistance in controlling the disease. Over 7,000 cases have been confirmed by Chinese officials, and at least 170 people in China have died.

“We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch.”

There are 165 cases of coronavirus under investigation in the United States, but only five cases have been confirmed so far.

Some airlines have suspended flights to China as the deadly virus continues to spread.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has called for the United States to issue a targeted ban on travelers from China to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The White House has reportedly considered the idea but has not made a decision.