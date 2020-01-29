Gun Permit Applications Continue to Surge in the Jewish Community

On January 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported a surge in gun permits among New York’s Jewish community and now the evidence suggests permits are growing among the New Jersey Jewish faithful as well.

In the two weeks after the December 28, 2019, attack on five Hasidic Jews in Rockland County, NY, gun permit applications from the nearby Jewish community surged roughly 1,000 percent.

In the middle of that surge Breitbart News reported HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky saying that Americans can carry guns to the synagogue on the Sabbath for self-defense.

On January 28, 2019, NorthJersey.com reported the surge in gun permit applications had reached Jersey, where some areas saw 100 to 300 percent increases in the number of applications. And there are “gun ranges and gun stores…reporting a surge among Jewish clientele as well.”

In addition to the December 28, 2019, attack in Rockland County, NY, recent anti-Semitic attacks include a December 10, 2019, incident in which two attackers killed a Jersey City police officer, then holed up in a Jewish market, where three civilians were killed; a April 27, 2019, incident in which an attacker killed one innocent and wounded three others by opening fire on Chabad of Poway in San Diego, California; and an October 27, 2018, incident in which an attacker killed 11 innocents at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.