Donald Trump Creates White House Position to Combat Human Trafficking

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday creating a new position in the White House to focus on fighting human trafficking.

“We will not rest until we’ve stopped every last human trafficker and liberated every last survivor,” Trump said.

The president spoke at the signing ceremony after the White House held a summit on the issue of human trafficking to honor the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protections Act.

“My administration is 100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking from the earth,” Trump said. “There’s nothing more horrible than this.”

The new position will be created in the White House Office of Domestic Policy Council but has yet to be filled.

The president singled out Ivanka Trump for taking a personal interest in the issue, making it one of her key projects in the White House.

“I would say that this issue may be closest to her heart because of the level of evil that you would never believe was possible in this modern age,” Trump said.

The president criticized foreign countries for failing to address human trafficking, noting that he would place restrictions on foreign aid if they continued to fail to properly address the issue.

“You have countries that talk, and they talk. They’re like politicians in Washington; they keep talking, and they do nothing about it,” Trump said.

The executive order also orders the State Department to create a website to provide information on combatting human trafficking and orders federal agencies to propose ways to track and remove child sexual abuse material online.