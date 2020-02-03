Robbery Suspect Dead After Gun Battle with Liquor Store Owner

A robbery suspect is dead and a liquor store owner injured after a gun battle Sunday night in Santa Clarita, California.

KHTS reports police were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m., where they found the deceased suspect and the wounded store owner.

A press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says “deputies discovered an individual adult male entered the location with the intent to rob it.” A gun battle followed, leaving the store owner with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene shows the store owner in pain, slowly crawling out the door of the business as law enforcement arrived:

KTLA reports that no other suspects are being sought in the alleged robbery attempt.

