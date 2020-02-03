Zero Precincts in Iowa Reporting as East Coast Rolls Past Midnight

Votes are counted during caucusing in the 66th precinct at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 3, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Zero precincts in Iowa had reported election results as the East Coast rolled past midnight into Tuesday — the day after the highly anticipated Iowa caucuses — and it remains unclear when the results will ultimately come in.

As of 12:30 a.m. ET, zero precincts in Iowa had reported election results, leaving voters, political pundits, and candidates hanging. The Iowa Democrat Party initially attributed the awkward delay to “quality control” but did not provide an ETA on the results.

Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure confirmed Monday night that they were experiencing “inconsistencies” in the three data sets of results but maintained that it remained “simply a reporting issue.”

Still, as the new day began on the East Coast and 1 a.m. approached, no precincts in Iowa had reported any results:

It remains unclear when the results will finally come in.

