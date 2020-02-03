Zero Precincts in Iowa Reporting as East Coast Rolls Past Midnight

Zero precincts in Iowa had reported election results as the East Coast rolled past midnight into Tuesday — the day after the highly anticipated Iowa caucuses — and it remains unclear when the results will ultimately come in.

As of 12:30 a.m. ET, zero precincts in Iowa had reported election results, leaving voters, political pundits, and candidates hanging. The Iowa Democrat Party initially attributed the awkward delay to “quality control” but did not provide an ETA on the results.

Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure confirmed Monday night that they were experiencing “inconsistencies” in the three data sets of results but maintained that it remained “simply a reporting issue.”

Still, as the new day began on the East Coast and 1 a.m. approached, no precincts in Iowa had reported any results:

"By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious," Pete Buttigieg said in a late-night speech. 0% of Iowa caucus results are in. https://t.co/6Y5R3ey95R — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 4, 2020

WOW – GOP Precincts have reported +90%, tens of thousands of votes – DNC Precincts have reported 0%, zero votes Republicans running things calmly, smoothly, competently. Democrats running things like incompetent, bungling morons. Obamacare, anyone? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2020

In the past, some results came in some time between 8 and 10 pm EST. By 10:30 pm EST on Monday, there was still no final count, with zero percent of precincts reporting. pic.twitter.com/2jegWbewwE — Politics Insider (@Politicsinsider) February 4, 2020

#BreakingNews technical problems with new counting machines in Iowa for the Democratic Primary. Number of precincts reporting as of right now (11:18 pm)? zero! — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) February 4, 2020

In 2016, there were 70% of precincts reporting at 10 p.m. ET. Zero precincts are reporting in the Iowa caucuses so far. #cnnelection https://t.co/6bm9mpSHhG pic.twitter.com/OSruR5P0MT — CNN (@CNN) February 4, 2020

As of 11:40 pm, not a single precinct’s votes in the #IowaCaucuses have been publicly reported by the state party. At this point in 2016, 90% of precincts had reported their totals. https://t.co/H714wtBvBM — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 4, 2020

It remains unclear when the results will finally come in.