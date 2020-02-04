Failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton encouraged Americans to “double-check” their voter registration during President Trump’s State of the Union address, calling it “a great use of your next hour.”
“A great use of your next hour: Double-check your voter registration and ask two friends to do the same,” Clinton wrote minutes before the president’s State of the Union address:
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020
The GOP’s Rapid Response Director Steve Guest remarked:
That doesn’t take an hour. You can do that while watching @realDonaldTrump talk about how his policies have led to 3.5 MILLION working-age people have joining the workforce, how we’ve gained 12,000 new factories, and replaced NAFTA with the USMCA.
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020
Indeed, Trump, during the State of the Union, touted the economic accomplishments of his administration — one of the major hallmarks of his presidency.
The president said, also highlighting his administration’s accomplishment of making the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) a reality:
In eight years under the last administration, over 300,000 working-age people dropped out of the workforce. In just three years of my Administration, 3.5 million working-age people have joined the workforce.
One of the single biggest promises I made to the American people was to replace the disastrous NAFTA trade deal. In fact, unfair trade is perhaps the single biggest reason that I decided to run for President.
Following NAFTA’s adoption, our Nation lost one in four manufacturing jobs. Many politicians came and went, pledging to change or replace NAFTA — only to do absolutely nothing.
“But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises. Six days ago, I replaced NAFTA and signed the brand new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law,” he added.
