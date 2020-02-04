Bitter Hillary Encourages Americans to ‘Double-Check Your Voter Registration’ During SOTU

Failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton encouraged Americans to “double-check” their voter registration during President Trump’s State of the Union address, calling it “a great use of your next hour.”

“A great use of your next hour: Double-check your voter registration and ask two friends to do the same,” Clinton wrote minutes before the president’s State of the Union address:

The GOP’s Rapid Response Director Steve Guest remarked:

That doesn’t take an hour. You can do that while watching @realDonaldTrump talk about how his policies have led to 3.5 MILLION working-age people have joining the workforce, how we’ve gained 12,000 new factories, and replaced NAFTA with the USMCA.

Indeed, Trump, during the State of the Union, touted the economic accomplishments of his administration — one of the major hallmarks of his presidency.

The president said, also highlighting his administration’s accomplishment of making the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) a reality:

In eight years under the last administration, over 300,000 working-age people dropped out of the workforce. In just three years of my Administration, 3.5 million working-age people have joined the workforce.

One of the single biggest promises I made to the American people was to replace the disastrous NAFTA trade deal. In fact, unfair trade is perhaps the single biggest reason that I decided to run for President.

Following NAFTA’s adoption, our Nation lost one in four manufacturing jobs. Many politicians came and went, pledging to change or replace NAFTA — only to do absolutely nothing.

“But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises. Six days ago, I replaced NAFTA and signed the brand new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law,” he added.

