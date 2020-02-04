Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (D) warned early Tuesday morning that the Iowa caucus chaos, which the party is blaming on an app, is a “red herring.”

The author and self-help guru watched alongside the country as internal chaos dominated the Iowa caucuses, resulting in zero precincts reporting results into Tuesday morning. The Iowa State Democrat Party initially blamed the massive delay on “quality control” and later stated that “inconsistencies” were found in the reporting of the caucus results.

Iowa Democrats released another statement on Tuesday, claiming that the app was only reporting partial data. It attributed the problem to a “coding issue in the reporting system.”

NEW statement from @iowademocrats — "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system." pic.twitter.com/kOXdcvggoe — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) February 4, 2020

Williamson, the former presidential candidate whose unconventional, quirky style stood in stark contrast to that of traditional establishment Democrats, signaled her suspicion over the developments in Iowa:

Did Pete Buttigieg just claim victory in Iowa when the results haven’t been announced yet? — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 4, 2020

“America, something went wrong here tonight and it wasn’t just an app,” she wrote.

“If an app goes down, there are such things as telephones. Then a moderate candidate came out and made this weird victory speech, while MSM started talking about what a good night this was for Mike Bloomberg,” she added, referencing Buttigieg’s speech.

“Making it all about the app is a red herring,” she continued in another tweet:

Making it all about the app is a red herring. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 4, 2020

By Tuesday morning, Williamson added, “In a healthy democracy, Tom Perez would resign today” and blasted the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) likely attitude toward results and voters’ perceptions of them:

In a healthy democracy, Tom Perez would resign today. (As it is the results will probably never be fully determined, the DNC attitude will be “They’ll get over it,” and the entire incident will hang like a cloud of uncertainty over the entire campaign.) — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 4, 2020

On Tuesday, the Iowa Democrat Party stated its intention to release results “as soon as possible today” but added, “our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.”