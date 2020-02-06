A Rasmussen poll released Thursday finds American voters tend to say President Donald Trump has made America “stronger” and that they are more “optimistic about the nation’s future than they have been in years.”

According to the survey results, 46 percent of likely U.S. voters think the nation has grown stronger since the president’s election in 2016, while 41 percent say Trump has made the country weaker.

Additionally, 50 percent of those surveyed say America’s best days are in the future, a drop since April 2019’s record high of 54 percent, but, as Rasmussen notes, “still higher than it has been in regular surveying since 2006.”

Just 30 percent of likely voters think the nation’s best days are in the past.

According to the poll, since November 2006, the number of voters who said America’s best days are in the future “ran in the mid-to-upper 30s.”

In May 2017, for example, Rasmussen notes that 52 percent thought America’s best days were in the past.

“Economic confidence is at a five-year high,” states Rasmussen, citing its Consumer Spending Update from January.

When political affiliation is a factor, Republicans predictably favor Trump.

Of those surveyed, 80 percent of Republicans say Trump has made the country stronger, while only 20 percent of Democrats and 40 percent of unaffiliated voters say the same.

Among Democrat voters surveyed, 69 percent said Trump has made America weaker, and 42 percent of unaffiliated voters said the same.

Regarding optimism for America’s future, 67 percent of Republican voters believe the nation’s best days are in the future, while only 39 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of unaffiliated voters agree with that statement.

The survey consisted of responses from 1,000 likely voters and was conducted February 4-5. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.