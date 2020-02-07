Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) praised her Senate colleagues Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) for their “courage” in voting to impeach and convict President Donald Trump.

“We had a moment the last few weeks … and that moment was these impeachment hearings,” Klobuchar said.

Amy Klobuchar knocks idea of being a "cool newcomer": "We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cqusxWYJfl — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

“There was a lot of courage you saw from very few people,” Klobuchar added. “There was courage from Doug Jones, our friends from Alabama that took that tough vote. There was courage from Mitt Romney, who took a very very difficult vote.”

Klobuchar also claimed there was courage from Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry, who was fired from the National Security Council and escorted out of the White House on Friday.

“There was courage, as I read today, about Lt. Col. Vindman being escorted out of the White House,” Klobuchar said. “What he did took courage.”

Mitt Romney announced his decision to split from his Republican colleagues on Wednesday.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks Senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor,” Romney said. “Yes, he did.”

After his announcement, Klobuchar tweeted to Romney and said, “Thank you.”

Jones, a moderate Democrat representing a deep-red state, announced his decision to convict Trump on Wednesday morning.

“With impeachment as the only check on such presidential wrongdoing, I felt I must vote to convict on the first charge of abuse of power,” Jones said in a statement. “I believe the President deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.