Donald Trump: I Will Protect the Right to Keep and Bear Arms

President Donald Trump promised his rally crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night he would defend “the right to keep and arms.”

He listed natural rights that must constantly be defended, saying, “We will defend privacy, free speech, religious liberty, and the right to keep and bear arms.”

Trump added, “We’re going to protect your Second Amendment.”

He pointed out gun ownership is one of the God-given rights Democrats want to take away.

Trump said, “They are going to take away everything. They are going to take away your wealth, they are going to take away your guns, they are going to take away everything.”

He added, “We live by the words of our national motto, ‘In God We Trust.'”

Trump then praised the New Hampshire motto, “Live Free or Die,” saying, “I love that motto.”

During the February 4, 2020, State of the Union address Trump pledged to always protect gun rights, saying, “So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”