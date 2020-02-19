Rod Blagojevich: ‘I’m A Trumpocrat’

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for commuting his 14-year prison sentence on Tuesday, declaring himself a “Trumpocrat.”

“He’s got obviously a big fan in me, if you’re asking me what my party affiliation is, I’m a Trumpocrat,” Blagojevich said to reporters in the Denver airport after he was released.

Blagojevich told reporters he was grateful to President Trump for commuting his prison sentence, allowing him to return to his home in Chicago.

“I think it’s appropriate to express my deepest, most profound, and everlasting gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich said.

“He didn’t have to do this,” he continued. “He’s a Republican president, I was Democratic governor and my fellow Democrats haven’t exactly been very nice to him.”

Blagojevich is expected to host a press conference on Wednesday to further discuss his pardon and his future.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Rod Blagojevich Homecoming Press Conferece: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Blagojevich Family Residence. 11:00 am (CST). — Patti Blagojevich (@pblagojevich) February 19, 2020

“I’ll have more to say tomorrow. If you’re flying home with us, be sure to put your seat belts on,” he said.

Blagojevich returned to his home in Chicago with a swarm of media and supporters to greet him.

“There’s no place like home,” he said.

Blagojevich said that he would use his freedom to fight for criminal justice reform, describing the system as racist and in need of reform.

“It’s a criminal justice system that’s not only broken but it’s also racist and I saw how it affects people of color,” he said.

Blagojevich added that he had grown closer to God while he was in prison.

“I just believe that sometimes out of evil, good things can go happen,” he said.