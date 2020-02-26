A United Nations (U.N.) youth conference in Geneva, Switzerland, heard a string of demands Tuesday from young people for the globalist body to save the world by declaring an immediate “planetary emergency.” It was also told to subvert “the patriachy” which is allegedly holding back “gender, race and social classes” from fully developing.

These were just some of the suggestions made by 600 youth from around the world who have flown to the Swiss lakeside city as part of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s 43rd session through until the 20th of March.

“I would like to see a non-patriarchal world, because I believe that the patriarchy…cuts across all instances, not just gender, it cuts across race, it cuts across social classes. I’d like to see world that is non-racist world, as well,” said Jasmine Pokuaa Oduro, a dual citizen of Ghana and the UK.

She later admonished the U.N. for its use of what she called “stereotyped images on income inequalities.”

“One thing that I’d like the U.N. to start to prioritize now, and I think they could start doing it from now, is to stop using black and brown children in their publications to represent poverty.”

Marie Claire Graf, a Youth Parliamentarian and student at the University of Zurich,told Secretary-General António Guterres: “Open up decision-making, be bold, be unprecedented but also really give ownership to the people. Because we can’t just hide in our ivory towers, and think people will trust us.”

Graf also demanded climate action from U.N. leaders.

“As we are facing the extinction of humanity, my advice is to declare a planetary emergency – right now,” Graf urged the Secretary-General António Guterres.

She stressed: “We can’t solve this crisis with small fixes; we can’t just adjust ;somewhere, we cannot just put solar panels on the roof and think that this is going to solve the climate crisis. We must go much bigger.”

Guterres spent hours in the conference hall listening to their advice on steering the world body.

"I am here to listen. Don't ask me questions. Give me your answers! How can we make things better in our world?" — @antonioguterres at the dialogue with 600 youth at @IHEID Geneva #ShapingOurFuture #UN75

Watch live: https://t.co/DMOGtnkgLg pic.twitter.com/IOMG8Sry6G — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) February 25, 2020

Guterres said the U.N. will change course, adding, “we need to be humble, to recognize our failures and to be able to understand that we need to give the voice to ‘We the peoples’ that we are supposed to represent as the U.N.”

The important thing, he continued is that “we have a lot to change in order to be able to respond. We need to adapt to be able to respond to the will of the people … and to be trusted by the people, which means giving the people a very strong influence in what we do.”

“That’s a very clear message I got from everybody here,” said the U.N. chief.

The current gathering follows a similar meeting last September where around 1,000 youth leaders flew to U.N. headquarters in New York to demand radical moves to “fight climate change,” as Breitbart News reported.