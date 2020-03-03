Joe Biden Projected Winner of Arkansas Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Super Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Arkansas.

While the margin of victory remains unknown, Biden comfortably leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) among Arkansas voters at the time of this writing, with 33% of precincts reporting. The state will proportionally award 31 delegates to the night’s top-performing candidates. The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner in Arkansas approximately 20 minutes after the polls closed.

Following Biden and Sanders are former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, then Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in fourth place.

In addition to Biden’s success in the state, President Donald Trump won Arkansas’s Republican presidential primary, earning over 95% of the vote at the time of this writing.