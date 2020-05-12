Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Oversight of Banks During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a virtual hearing on Tuesday on oversight of financial regulators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the federal government’s financial and monetary response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The officials that will testify includes:
- Randal Quarles, the vice chairman for supervision for the Federal Reserve
- Joseph Otting, comptroller of the currency
- Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Rodney Hood, chairman of the National Credit Union Administration
