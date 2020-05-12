Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Oversight of Banks During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a virtual hearing on Tuesday on oversight of financial regulators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The officials that will testify includes:

Randal Quarles, the vice chairman for supervision for the Federal Reserve

Joseph Otting, comptroller of the currency

Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Rodney Hood, chairman of the National Credit Union Administration

