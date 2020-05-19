Michigan Uses $4.5 Million in CARES Act Funds to Push Vote-by-Mail

Michigan is sending ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters with $4.5 million in funds granted by the CARES Act.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said, NBC 25 reported.

“Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

Every voter will receive an application for the August and November elections in one mailing, the secretary of state’s office told Breitbart News.

The effort will cost about $4.5 million “and federal CARES Act funds are being used,” Jake Rollow, director of Communications & External Affairs for Benson, said.

The U.S. Congress provided $400 million to the Election Assistance Commission for “Election Security Grants” to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for the 2020 Federal election cycle” on pages 668–669 of the bill.

The legislation didn’t specially mention vote-by-mail, but the Election Assistance Commission did in an April letter.

Under a section titled “Purpose and Use of Funds,” the first bullet point read, “Printing of additional ballots and envelopes for potential higher levels of absentee or vote by mail processes.”

