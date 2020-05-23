Illinois Lawmakers Approve Vote-by-Mail Expansion for November Election

Illinois lawmakers on Friday approved of a vote-by-mail expansion for November’s general election — a move that comes as Democrats across the country attempt to seize on the coronavirus pandemic to achieve the long-held party objective.

The House on Thursday passed Senate Bill 1863 — 72-43 — which eases vote-by-mail for November’s election. The measure passed in the state’s Senate on Friday — 37-19.

Per the Belleville News-Democrat:

Anyone who applied to vote in 2018, 2019 or 2020 will automatically receive a vote-by-mail application through the postal service or email. Applications can be returned through mail, email or personal delivery to the local election authority. Voters will receive an official ballot by October 6 at the latest. They can be mailed back or turned in at a local collection site. By Sept. 15, the secretary of state’s office will send a reminder to anyone who received a vote-by-mail application but did not return it. … State Sen. Julie Morrison, the northern Illinois Democrat who introduced the bill, said her legislation originally proposed sending a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered voter. But because of “financial constraints and the integrity of that list,” Democrats drew back the language to send applications only to those who applied to vote from 2018 to 2020.

The proposal would use money provided in the $2 trillion CARES Act to support the expansion.

“The goal is to make vote-by-mail “more user-friendly, efficient, secure and accessible,” House bill sponsor Rep. Kelly Burke (D) said of the proposal, which allows voters to return their ballots to designated “collection sites” — something about which Republican lawmakers have expressed concern.

“As we adapt to public health guidelines and new technologies, it’s important we’re doing everything we can to protect our residents and ensure that they have access to voting,” Burke said.

Her reasoning fell flat on Republicans, some of whom said the bill does not provide enough checks and balances and cautioned that it “opens the door for rampant fraud.”