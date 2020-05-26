11 Democrats Who Lied, on Twitter, About ‘Fine People’ in Charlottesville

Twitter applied a fact check to President Donald Trump on Tuesday because he claimed that voter fraud was more likely under the Democrats’ proposed nationwide vote-by-mail system — something even Democrats once believed.

Yet Twitter does not apply the same standard to inaccurate or speculative statements by Democrats. Case in point: the “very fine people” hoax, claiming Trump praised neo-Nazis who rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

As Breitbart News has demonstrated extensively, Trump never praised the neo-Nazis, but in fact said they should be “condemned totally”

He praised non-violent protesters, both left and right, on either side of the debate over a statue. And he specifically condemned the murder of left-wing protester Heather Heyer by a neo-Nazi as an act of “terrorism.”

Yet Democrats have repeated the “Charlottesville hoax,” over and over — long after CNN’s Jake Tapper himself admitted that it was not true: “[H]e’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people.”

For example:

Other Democrats have falsely referred to Trump, and members of his staff, as white supremacists in general:

There is no record of Twitter ever fact-checking these false claims, which have disturbed and divided the nation.

