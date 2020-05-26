Somali Refugee Indicted for Attempting to Join Islamic Terrorist Group

A Somali-born naturalized United States citizen was indicted this week for allegedly attempting to join Islamic terrorist group al-Shabab.

Liban Haji Mohamed, a 34-year-old Somali native who has been previously identified as a refugee to the U.S., was indicted on charges he allegedly conspired and attempted to provide material support to al-Shabab.

Mohamed was placed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted List” back in January 2015 after the alleged terrorist had a “red notice” issued for him by Interpol.

Mohamed, according to a criminal complaint, allegedly left the U.S. in July 2012 by crossing the southern border into Mexico with the intent to join al-Shabab in Somalia. Mohamed, prosecutors allege, wanted to fight for al-Shabab and help recruit Westerners.

In one case, Mohamed attempted to recruit an undercover federal agent to join al-Shabab in Somalia. Mohamed, prosecutors say, was a close associate of terrorist Zachary Chesser who was convicted for trying to provide material support to al-Shabab.

As previously reported, sources have said that Mohamed first arrived in the U.S. as a refugee and was then allowed to adjust his status to become a lawful permanent resident. After adjusting his immigration status, the federal government allowed Mohamed to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Mohamed previously drove cabs in Washington, D.C. area and lived in the suburbs of Fairfax County, Virginia.

If convicted of the terrorism charges, Mohamed faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. Mohamed remains in Somalia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.