A group of protesters in St. Paul damaged local police vehicles outside a looted Target store on Thursday as violent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continue to spread.

Minnesota Reformer reporter Ricardo Lopez shared footage of dozens of protesters demonstrating outside of the University Avenue store. One video shows a state trooper vehicle with its back window shattered.

These police cars continue getting damaged. It’s the only barrier between police and this very angry crowd. pic.twitter.com/hnefI5yGiV — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez tweeted a photo of a St. Paul police SUV with its windshield smashed in as officers formed a perimeter around the Target store.

#Breaking: Hundreds of people gathered at this Target in St. Paul. Attacked police cruiser. Officers forming perimeter. pic.twitter.com/AukTsjm0Mg — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) May 28, 2020

Earlier Thursday, police responded to looting at the Target, where up to 60 people ran into the store and began grabbing items and running away without paying at around 11:30 a.m.