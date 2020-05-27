Video: Reported Looters Ransack Target Store Amid Minneapolis Protests

Dozens of apparent looters stole televisions and groceries from the Target store near Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building as protests continued Wednesday over the death of George Floyd, according to local reports.

Fox 9 reporter Karen Scullin shared several videos showing purported looting occurring at the Target store on Lake Street after a tense standoff with police boiled over.

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

The inside of the Target is smoky; people are trying to break into the cash registers. Alarm is blaring pic.twitter.com/qfd97sfNTr — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

A Target spokesperson said in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. We decided to close our Lake Street store earlier today and worked to ensure all of our team members were accounted for and safe. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. Until further notice, our store will remain closed.”

Other looters were spotted at Dollar Tree, a liquor store, and a tobacco store, according to ABC 5.

Earlier Wednesday, Police officers deployed tear gas and sponge bullets after the 3rd Precinct building’s windows were shattered by projectiles from protesters.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for the arrest of the police officer seen in a video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who later died.

The mayor urged Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against the officer, whom the city identified as Derek Chauvin. In a video taken by a witness, Chauvin can be seen kneeling and putting pressure on the neck of Floyd, who struggled and said he couldn’t breathe.

Police called an ambulance for Floyd after he became unconscious. He later died at the hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao.

The UPI contributed to this report.