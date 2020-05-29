Protesters Tear Down Barricades as White House on Lockdown

The White House on Friday went into lockdown as protesters shoved over temporary barricades and hurled obscenities at the Secret Service.

Videos filmed outside the White House and posted on social media showed masked protesters shoving over barricades on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When members of the Secret Service ran over, the protesters quickly raising their hands and cried, “hands up don’t shoot.”

Secret Service locked down the White House as protesters continued to demonstrate in the area.

NEWS: White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service amid protests outside the gates over George Floyd, @MarioDParker reports. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 29, 2020

More footage of protests outside the White House. Press has now been directed from pebble beach and back inside the WH. pic.twitter.com/S46TpV0r4Y — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) May 29, 2020

The lockdown was lifted by 8:26 p.m., allowing reporters to leave.

White House lockdown lifted. Heading out. pic.twitter.com/7lO32ZOxx9 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

Other protesters wrote “Fuck Trump” on government buildings as they moved toward Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.