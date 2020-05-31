Watch: Rioters in Washington, DC, Set Fire to AFL-CIO Union Offices

John Binder

Rioters on Sunday evening set fire to the offices of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) union.

Rioters set ablaze the AFL-CIO union offices during the fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

