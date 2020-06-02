Sean Parnell, a combat veteran and a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district, slammed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) on Tuesday for failing to denounce the violent rioters “destroying our nation.”

Rep. Conor Lamb, a swing district Democrat, said that President Donald Trump has failed to preserve “law and order.”

“As a former federal prosecutor, I would like to share my thoughts about ‘law and order.’ President Trump is bad at it,” Lamb wrote.

Lamb represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to retake 17 House seats to regain the House majority.

Parnell torched Lamb for failing to recognize that governors and local mayors have more control over maintaining peace and order during violent protests. He also charged that Lamb failed to denounce violent protesters ravaging cities across the nation.

Parnell wrote:

Local lawyer emerges from hiding to demonstrate stunning ignorance of constitutional principles of federalism. Also, know who’s really bad at the whole “law & order” thing? THE ANARCHISTS DESTROYING OUR NATION…whose acts you’ve failed to denounce.

Parnell’s comments follow as President Trump has attacked Lamb as an “American fraud” and a “puppet” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Conor Lamb has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi,” Trump wrote in May.

“He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!”

Parnell noted in May that Lamb has pretended “to be a pro-Trump moderate in a Trump district to get elected.”

“Truth is, Lamb votes Speaker Pelosi 90+% of the time & voted for both charges of impeachment,” Parnell added.

Lamb also served as one of the several Pennsylvania Democrats who ignored Breitbart News’s request for comments over his thoughts on Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to put coronavirus patients in nursing homes. Pennsylvania reportedly has one of the highest coronavirus-related death rates in nursing homes.

Parnell noted Lamb did not “have a record when” he first became a candidate, meaning that he could “lie” about being a moderate.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.