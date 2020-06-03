Bernie Sanders: Leaders Using ‘Looting and Property Damage’ as a Distraction

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Tuesday that leaders are focusing on the looting and property damage as a means to “distract us from the terrible violence that engulfs the lives of working people every day.” His remark follows days of violent riots which have resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“Those in power who want us to focus on looting and property damage instead of the thousands peacefully protesting are trying to distract us from the terrible violence that engulfs the lives of working people every day,” Sanders said.

“As Coretta Scott King reminded us, violence takes many forms,” he added, providing her quote:

Sanders remark follows days of protests, many of which have turned violent as countless videos show looters ravaging stores, attacking cops, burning American flags, and vandalizing beloved memorials.

At least four black Americans and one biracial woman have been killed during the violent protests breaking out in U.S. cities over the last week, including retired St. Louis, Missouri, police captain David Dorn.

Police officers across the country have also been targeted by violent rioters who have, in some cases, hurled bricks and Molotov cocktails their way.

Over 60 officers in New York City alone have been hospitalized with serious injuries since the start of the protests.

As Breitbart News detailed:

New York Police Chief Terence Monahan told the media this week that since riots began, more than 60 NYPD officers have been hospitalized. Other officers who have not been hospitalized have suffered minor injuries like bruises and cuts from having glass objects and rocks thrown at them by rioters. Nearly 40,000 men and women serve as officers with the NYPD. One of those hospitalized includes an NYPD officer who was beaten on the sidewalk by four rioters as protestors cheered, “F*ck 12!” — a phrase used by the Black Lives Matter movement to denounce police officers.

Countless rioters have been emboldened to loot stores — some in broad daylight — as was seen in Santa Monica, New York City, and other areas across the nation:

Trump on Monday took decisive action, warning governors to maintain control of their streets and announcing his intention to do so in Washington, DC, following Sunday night’s violent mayhem.

“If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said during the Rose Garden address.

Much of the violence cooled in the days following Trump’s announcement, particularly in D.C. after the president took command, dispatching thousands of military personnel and law enforcement officers to bring an end to the vandalism and assaults.