A woman who apparently admitted to throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a filled New York City Police Department (NYPD) van has avoided attempted murder charges.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, New York, was arrested last week after she allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at four NYPD officers who were sitting in a police vehicle during ongoing riots across American cities.

Footage of Shader allegedly throwing the Molotov cocktail inside the filled NYPD van was posted online by an eyewitness. The footage shows Shader quickly fleeing the scene, though she was eventually arrested.

The gas inside the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite as NYPD officers quickly evacuated the van.

NYPD had been pushing for Shader to be charged with attempted murder. Federal prosecutors, though, have taken over the case and have only charged Shader with damaging a police vehicle.

Before federal prosecutors took over the case, Shader had been charged by New York City prosecutors with attempted murder and attempted arson.

Breitbart News is live-blogging the sixth night of riots across America.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.