Thousands of George Floyd protesters took to the streets of New York City on Saturday, where they replaced the chant “No justice, no peace” with “F**k Donald Trump.”

Breitbart News was on the scene in Lower Manhattan, where the protest was underway and the chant slowly transitioned.

“No justice, no peace,” the crowd chanted as they slowly made their way down the street, later became “F**k Donald Trump, F**k Donald Trump.”

Several protesters were seen wearing Black Lives Matter attire with their fists clenched in the air as they displayed signs that read “I can’t breath” and “Make America not racist.”

One individual led the protest chant as he repeatedly chanted “f**k Donald Trump” into a microphone.