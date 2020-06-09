An investigative reporter found a “private LAPD protection detail” outside the home of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez after she introduced a motion to cut the department’s budget by $150 million.

The LAPD detail appeared in April but was “canceled Thursday night” when Spectrum News contacted Martinez for comment.

“After death threats to the Council President and her daughter and safety concerns that began over a month ago, LAPD recommended that placing a detail at her home was the best course of action to ensure the safety of the Council President and her family,” Rick Coca, a Martinez spokesman, told the news station.

Natalie Brunell of Spectrum News found a squad car outside Martinez’s residence providing “round-the-clock protection” that was “often staffed by two officers.”

#LATEST LA Council Pres. Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut #LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June. It was called off the night we called to ask her team about it. Full story coming to @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/1lv5ctqQEC — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 9, 2020

“It’s kind of ironic. Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department,” Det. Jamie McBride, director of the LAPD union, told the news station.

Brunell filmed the detail outside Martinez’s home:

While one LA Councilmember was introducing a motion to cut $150 million in #LAPD funding, that official also had round-the-clock private security provided by the department at their home. @LAPPL calls it hypocrisy, adding it may have cost taxpayers around $100k. @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/lrrRC65oj1 — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 8, 2020

Neighbors said they were “pleased” with the police presence in the neighborhood.

But Mayor Eric Garcetti is apparently trying to one-up Martinez with his proposal to slash, or “reallocate,” $250 million from the department.

“To the men and women of our Los Angeles Police Department, we ask so much of you, and never more than in these days,” Garcetti said, CBS 2 reported.

“All of us, every single one of us, are making a sacrifice. This is not on your shoulders alone.”

