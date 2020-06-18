Florida Man with Machete Face Tattoo Arrested for Machete Attack

Police arrested Justin Arthur Allen Couch in Hernando County on Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery after a machete attack.

In the early afternoon of June 15, law enforcement officers responded to a call from a presently unnamed man who was the victim of an alleged machete attack by Justin Arthur Allen Couch two days earlier. The man claimed that he was living at the residence where he was attacked, and he came home to find Couch and others gathering.

“One of the individuals at the gathering, Justin Couch, began arguing with the victim ‘for no reason’ as soon as the victim went inside,” the police report, copied to Facebook, explains. “The victim asked Couch to step outside to discuss the matter, as the victim did not wish to continue the argument in front of everyone in the house.”

But the aforementioned argument escalated into bloody violence almost immediately. According to the report:

As soon as the two males walked outside of the residence, Couch produced a machete and approached the victim in an aggressive manner. Before the victim said anything, Couch told the victim he needed to leave the residence/property. The victim agreed to leave and said he just wanted to go inside to retrieve his wallet and cell phone. Couch told the victim no and said, “There’s nothing here for you, leave.” The victim insisted on getting his wallet and cell phone from inside the residence. At this point, Couch began striking the victim in the arm and leg with what the victim believed was the flat side of the machete’s blade. Couch then swung the machete at the victim’s face. In order to block the strike, the victim quickly placed his left arm in front of his face. The victim’s left forearm was struck with the blade of the machete. The victim felt severe pain and then passed out.

Couch transported his alleged victim to an unidentified friend’s house, who then took him to the Bayfront Health Spring Hill hospital.

The accused has been charged with aggravated battery, held by a $10,000 bond. In a very “Florida Man” punchline to the story, Couch’s mugshot, posted to Facebook alongside the report, shows that he has a machete tattooed across his face.