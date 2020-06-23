Over 40 Shot, 6 Killed, Monday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

More than 40 people were shot, six fatally, on Monday June 23, 2020, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the total number of shooting victims at 41, six of whom succumbed to their wounds.

NBC Chicago reports that the last of the fatal shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Monday when “three women were shot, two fatally, in an apparent domestic-related shooting in Gresham on the South Side.”

Monday’s violence follows a Father’s Day Weekend in Chicago in which over 100 people were shot, at least 14 of them fatally.

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 56 people had been shot in Chicago by Sunday morning of Father’s Day Weekend alone. Nine of those shooting victims died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.