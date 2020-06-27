Stacey Abrams: ‘Voter Fraud Is Not Real’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams this week insisted that “voter fraud is not real” and “does not affect the outcome of elections” while accusing President Donald Trump of spreading “misinformation” about voting to suppress millions of voters.

“Voter fraud is not real,” she said in an Instagram Live conversation with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) before adding that there are just a “handful voter fraud cases when you spread them across” the more than 600 million ballots that were cast just in federal elections between 2000 and 2020.

Abrams said even if one assumes that every one of the 1,300 notions of voter fraud that organizations on the right have documented “are real out of more than 625 million federal election ballots,” it “does affect the outcome of elections.”

“We know that, but we cannot allow them to frame voter fraud and treat it as an equivalence to voter suppression. Voter suppression denies the right to vote to millions. Voter fraud over 20 years, at best, occurred 1,300 times,” she said. “Millions every year versus thousands over twenty years. There is no comparison.”

Abrams continued: “And so we have to respond every time someone says voter fraud, we have to deny it, denounce it, and then we have to defend our right to vote and talk about voter protection.”

Abrams, as Breitbart News noted, also insisted that “have to overwhelm the system” and spread “good information to counter the disinformation” to defeat Trump’s “voter suppression” agenda.

“Delegitimization of elections happens when the numbers are close and one of the ways that those who engage in voter suppression can claim victory, either in reality or putatively, is that they they can shave the margins like anyone who tries to steal,” Abrams said.