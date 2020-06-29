Jim Banks: New York Times Damaged National Security to Hurt Trump

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said in a statement on Monday that the New York Times is willing to do “anything” to hurt President Donald Trump, including compromising national security.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militias for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Banks, a military veteran, said that “having served in Afghanistan during the time the alleged bounties were placed, no one is angrier about this than me.”

However, the Hoosier conservative said that the federal government could not complete the investigation due to the Times story.

“Now it’s impossible to finish the investigation. All b/c the @nytimes will do anything to damage @realdonaldtrump, even if it means compromising nat ‘l security,” Banks said, adding:

Sad, but many in the media & Congress rushed to judgement before learning the whole story. We should treat anonymously sourced @nytimes stories about Russia w/ skepticism. Here's a fact: No President in my lifetime has been tougher on Russia than @realDonaldTrump. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press conference on Monday that the intelligence community has yet to verify information alleged in the Times report:

There is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations and in fact there are dissenting opinions from some within the intelligence community with regards to the veracity of what’s being reported. The veracity of the underlying allegations continue to be evaluated.

Banks continued his statement saying that the American people can see through the media’s fake news:

Americans don't buy the phony Russia-Trump-Collusion narrative. THEY SEE President Trump's rock solid record in support of our troops, our veterans & American exceptionalism. THEY SEE the media walk back claims of a Trump-Russia scandal over & over. So tired. Change it up! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2020