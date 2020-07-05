Watch: Protesters Fail to Divert BLM Plaza Visitors’ Gaze from Fireworks Show with Anti-July 4 Chants

WASHINGTON, DC — Protesters on Washington, DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza failed miserably to get Fourth of July visitors’ eyes off the fireworks show.

“F*ck your fireworks,” the crowd of protesters repeatedly yelled, but the vast majority of BLM Plaza visitors could not avert their gaze from the Independence Day fireworks display in the nation’s capital.

“We don’t give a fuck about them fireworks,” one demonstrator insisted on the megaphone as the show enthralled the other protesters and their supporters.

“But I like fireworks,” one of the plaza attendees lamented.

“I am going to enjoy this free show, but we still don’t give a f*ck about the Fourth of July,” the protester on the megaphone ultimately conceded.

This reporter witnessed the event first hand.