At Least 6 Shot, 1 Killed, Overnight in Minneapolis

At least six people were shot, one fatally, overnight in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CBS Minnesota reports that four men and two women were shot during an approximate 2-hour time frame. One of the men, an unidentified individual in his early 20s, was shot at 11:20 and succumbed to his wounds shortly thereafter.

6 people shot in Minneapolis, 1 is dead. Violence in our city again. @ChristianeWCCO reports from 5-7am. https://t.co/FU71T6oZHt — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) July 8, 2020

KSTP reports more than 220 people have been shot in Minneapolis this year.

Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten held a news conference wherein he urged members of the community to settle disputes without resorting to firearms:

I would say to any community member who know and have a relationship with somebody who might be given to gun violence to use that influence and speak to them about the sanctity of life, to put the guns down, and let’s find different ways to deal with our differences.

On June 7, 2020, the Associated Press reported that Minneapolis City Council supported disbanding the city’s police department. In particular, council member Jeremiah Ellison pledged to “dismantle” Minneapolis police.

