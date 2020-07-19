Michigan sheriffs are increasingly hesitant to enforce coronavirus-related executive orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who has issued over 150 such edicts to curtail the pandemic.

Whitmer recently issued an order demanding businesses deny service to customers without a face mask.

Addressing claims of medical exemption from wearing a mask, Whitmer issued another order — her 153rd — aimed at businesses, saying they “may not assume” patrons are exempt, Mlive reported.

Some law enforcement officials are bristling at the notion of enforcing Whitmer’s order, which some view as legally suspect.

“Basically, what it comes down to is I think people are adults and they can make educated decisions, ” Ionia County Sheriff Charlie Noll (R) told Mlive.

“We’re not the mask police … and I think we need to be realistic and keep in mind that we are (close to) infringing on people’s rights. I don’t know how much more we really need to be sticking our nose in their business.”

Breitbart News previously reported that sheriffs from Van Buren, Arenac, Gratiot, and Saginaw counties publicly stated they would not enforce Whitmer’s controversial order.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott (R) told Fox 17 he believes the order is “very bland,” and would be “very hard to enforce.”

Arenac County Sheriff James Mosciski (R) told residents to complain directly to Whitmer’s office about neighbors not wearing masks and said his deputies have other things to do during their shifts.

Gratiot County Sheriff Michael A. Morris (R) said his department would not ticket alleged violators.

“If someone does not want to wear a mask in public and someone else files a formal complaint against that person, then that complaint would be referred to the Gratiot County Prosecutor’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office,” Morris said, NBC 25 reported.

“The governor’s order regarding masks is not a law and has not been promulgated into law. We will not be treating it as such, nor issuing sanctions,” the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham (D) also said he would not enforce the mask order.

