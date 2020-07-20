Joe Biden vice presidential prospect and California Congresswoman Karen Bass nodded in approval as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison aimed to make the left’s “Defund the Police” message more palatable.

“Instead of hearing ‘Defund the Police,’ I recommend people hear, ‘Refund the Community,'” Ellison told Yamiche Alcindor on Friday as Bass said, “Yep” and nodded up and down.

Ellison went on to attack the Trump tax cuts and lament homelessness.

“If you refunded the community, would you need as much in the way of armed paramilitary response to the calls that people make,” he asked.

“Do we really need an armed paramilitary response to a fake $20 bill,” he continued. Bass let out a laugh and shook her head no.

“If you’re a woman who’s been a victim of sexual assault and the assailant has ran away, wouldn’t you rather talk to somebody who is trained in helping you deal with what you’re dealing with?” he said.

“As opposed to somebody whose main training is that they know how to use a firearm,” Ellison alleged.

During the entire portion, Bass sat with her eyes closed as Ellison said policing needs to be “reconceived.”

“You know, in England, cops don’t carry guns,” Ellison said, which also was met with Bass’s apparent approval.

“Why do every single one of our officers carry guns, and some of them are military-style weapons and shotguns?” he wondered.

He theorized relying on “deadly force” sets up a “certain kind of culture.”

An email seeking comment from Rep. Bass didn’t receive a response.

