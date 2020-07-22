An illegal alien, accused of killing three retired law enforcement officers and critically injuring nine others, had been out on bail and could have been deported in 2016 but never was.

Ivan Robles Navejas, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office on six counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and three counts of intoxicated vehicular manslaughter.

According to police, Navejas was driving drunk when he crashed into members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club — made up of active duty service members, law enforcement officers, and retired officers.

The three men killed in the crash include:

48-year-old retired officer Joseph “GT” Paglia of Chicago

74-year-old retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry “Wings” Harbour of Houston

20-something retired U.S. Army officer Michael “Psycho” White of Chicago

Records obtained by KENS 5 News reveal that Navejas has a criminal arrest record dating back to 2013. That year, Navejas was arrested for evading arrest and was eventually convicted in 2015.

In 2016, Navejas was arrested for driving drunk. The case was never prosecuted and although Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) came in contact with Navejas, the illegal alien was not enough of a priority to arrest and deport.

When the fatal crash occurred, Navejas had been out on bail for a 2018 case in which he allegedly hit a man with his truck — pinning him up against his truck and another vehicle — before biting his ear off and biting his back.

Navejas was arrested and detained on a $65,000 bail. He posted that bail and had been out awaiting trial at the time of the crash that killed Paglia, Harbour, and White.

Currently, Navejas is in Kerr County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.